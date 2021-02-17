ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. The Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after buying an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after buying an additional 468,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
HD stock traded up $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $279.61. 59,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average of $275.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $301.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.
In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
