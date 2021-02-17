ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. The Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after buying an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after buying an additional 468,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $279.61. 59,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average of $275.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $301.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.