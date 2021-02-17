ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.27 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 551,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,000. Kimco Realty makes up 1.8% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Kimco Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

KIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 37,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,442. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

