ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,852,000 after acquiring an additional 299,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,846. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $534.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

