ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,916. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.24 and its 200-day moving average is $367.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $438.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.