ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.33. 61,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,279. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

