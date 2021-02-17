ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 360,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,471,266. The company has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.