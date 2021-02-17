ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,657,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,171,000. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 9.9% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 5.58% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,165,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after buying an additional 3,035,997 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after buying an additional 159,615 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,230,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 416,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 410,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,398. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

