ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,560 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $772.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,371.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,411,020 shares of company stock worth $382,083,080. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

