ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $16.33 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,328,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises 3.5% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,318. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $317.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

