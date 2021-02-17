ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $56.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 839,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,971,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 12.3% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,224 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.

