ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $7.87 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,750. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $336.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

