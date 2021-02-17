ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in General Electric by 2,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 819,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 790,557 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in General Electric by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 14,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of GE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 365,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,387,094. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.