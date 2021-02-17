ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Intel accounts for about 0.6% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 463,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,612,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $250.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

