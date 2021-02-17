Artilium plc (ARTA.L) (LON:ARTA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.70

Artilium plc (ARTA.L) (LON:ARTA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.70 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66). Artilium plc (ARTA.L) shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.55), with a volume of 6,900 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.70.

Artilium plc (ARTA.L) Company Profile (LON:ARTA)

Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.

