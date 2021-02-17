Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.05

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 361170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

