Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Trading 7% Higher

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s share price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $4.26. 949,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,440% from the average session volume of 61,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.