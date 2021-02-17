Arweave Price Up 13.7% This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $7.63 or 0.00014581 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $254.77 million and $6.39 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

