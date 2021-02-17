AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Hits $6.44 on Top Exchanges

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $6.44 or 0.00012524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $7.86 million and $1.83 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00059883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.00278774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00078274 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00082850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00082831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.97 or 0.00419781 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00178784 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

