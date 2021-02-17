Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

