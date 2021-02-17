Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 147.10 ($1.92), with a volume of 30220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.75 ($1.92).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.90. The company has a market capitalization of £99.51 million and a PE ratio of 22.94.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Jerome Booth acquired 3,515 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.