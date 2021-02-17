Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Aspen Technology worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $74,877,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,456,000 after buying an additional 150,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.88.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.