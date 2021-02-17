Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) & Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Head to Head Analysis

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aspyra and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Science Applications International 0 0 9 0 3.00

Science Applications International has a consensus price target of $99.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.24%. Given Science Applications International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Aspyra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International 2.99% 25.09% 6.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspyra and Science Applications International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International $6.38 billion 0.86 $226.00 million $5.66 16.61

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Risk and Volatility

Aspyra has a beta of -2, meaning that its stock price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; U.S. Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and Department of Justice and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

