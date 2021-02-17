Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s share price fell 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.12. 18,884,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 22,178,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gabelli lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Assertio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 307,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 562.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 12.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

