Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,829 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Associated Banc worth $61,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. David Loasby lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 104,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $227,054 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

