Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 84.33 ($1.10).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LON AGR traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 73 ($0.95). 7,411,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,844. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 617 shares of company stock valued at $46,285.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

