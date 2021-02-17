ASTA (ASTA) Price Tops $0.0260 on Exchanges

ASTA (CURRENCY:ASTA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. ASTA has a total market capitalization of $20.11 million and $3.36 million worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASTA token can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASTA has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00324288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00082190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00069705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00083446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.00452446 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,261.76 or 0.84545881 BTC.

About ASTA

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,434,801 tokens. The official website for ASTA is www.astaplatform.com

