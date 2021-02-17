AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 78,638 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the third quarter valued at $114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.54, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

