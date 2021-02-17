Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Trading Down 11%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price fell 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.47. 2,533,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,640,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

