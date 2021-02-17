Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $272.44

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.44 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.38). Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 381,029 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of £448.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.97.

Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) Company Profile (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

