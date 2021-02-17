Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $272.44

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.44 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.38). Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 381,029 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of £448.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.97.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

