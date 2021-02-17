ATC Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $642,990.73 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00447749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 120.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000685 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.