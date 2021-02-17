Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Down 5.6%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.53. 4,435,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,539,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athersys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of -1.54.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Athersys by 24.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 229,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Athersys by 48.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

