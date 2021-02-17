Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) PT Lowered to $80.00

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.64. 1,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,137. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,108 shares of company stock worth $3,009,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

