Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.94

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 72063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.78% of Atlas Crest Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the leisure, gaming, and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

