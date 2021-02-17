Atlas Protocol Trading Up 95% This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 95% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00061492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00327799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00081348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00069940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00081484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.07 or 0.00457609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00171553 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

