ATN (ATN) Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. ATN has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $3,533.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ATN Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

