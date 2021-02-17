Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Down 5.3%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 603,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,261,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.19 million, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

