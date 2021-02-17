Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Down 5.3%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 603,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,261,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.19 million, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.91.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
