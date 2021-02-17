Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Down 5.5%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 12,160,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 36,792,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $235.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

