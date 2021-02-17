AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,941,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.