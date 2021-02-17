AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,708 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,941,809. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.