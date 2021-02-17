aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Down 7.1%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 775,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,395,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.