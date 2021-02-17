aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Down 7.1%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 775,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,395,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.17.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.
