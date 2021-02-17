Auctus (AUC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $214,758.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $214,758.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00850055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00027630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046299 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.95 or 0.04945122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00044378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,340,060 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

