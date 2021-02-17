Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Short Interest Down 20.3% in January

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DPW traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,650,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,480,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15. Ault Global has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 134.62% and a negative return on equity of 533.94%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.
About Ault Global
Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.
