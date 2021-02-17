Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $0.64

Shares of Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,004,459 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.36.

About Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

