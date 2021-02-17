Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,609,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

