Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Stock Price Up 22.6%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) rose 22.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 3,006,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,361,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

