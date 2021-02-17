Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) were down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 19,865,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 34,609,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. MKM Partners lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 418,049 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

