Aurora Price Up 36.4% Over Last 7 Days (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $26.35 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00061804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00852545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027326 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.89 or 0.04941644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00015983 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.