Auroracoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.77 Million (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auroracoin has a market cap of $3.77 million and $2,043.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,150.07 or 1.00095859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00121429 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

