Auroracoin (AUR) Trading Up 80.2% This Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Auroracoin has a market cap of $3.57 million and $843.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 80.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,333.27 or 0.99965978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00106606 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

