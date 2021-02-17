Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis AG (NDA.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.76 ($79.71).

Get Aurubis AG (NDA.F) alerts:

ETR:NDA traded up €2.02 ($2.38) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €70.28 ($82.68). The stock had a trading volume of 177,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Aurubis AG has a one year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a one year high of €72.02 ($84.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.